Cricket South Africa Announce Equal Match Fees for Men and Women's Teams

Top six teams will now be allowed to contract up to 11 players - five more than the previous six that were allowed – and will also be able to add more full-time coaches and support staff to their set-up. The top six teams will compete in a 50-over and a 20-over competition, with the shortest-format matches likely to be played on the same days as the men's competition to increase visibility.



“The professionalisation of the women’s domestic structure aims to elevate the women's cricketing landscape by providing a platform for local talent to shine, fostering a culture of sporting excellence, while inspiring the next generation of players," Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki said.



"With the success of South African cricket on the global stage, we believe that this will be a stepping stone for local talent, creating an environment that fosters growth, resilience, and a deep love for the sport.



“Professionalising the women’s domestic structure has been met with enthusiasm from fans, players, and sponsors alike. We call on brands to continue showing their support for women's cricket, recognising the league's potential to redefine the narrative around women in sports in the country," he added.