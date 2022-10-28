BCCI's 'Pay Equity' in Match Fee - Tokenism, Not Transformational

Sounds like a perfectly grand move by the board, you'd think. Only, it's not the grand gesture it was made out to be, instead, it was the bare minimum that was long overdue.

Why?

India’s contracted male and female cricketers get money from the board in three parts. Their match fee, their central contracts and then from a portion of the board’s annual revenue.

Only one component has been changed.

Same Match Fee as Men

Credit where credit is due- India's women cricketers will now get Rs 15 lakh for a Test, Rs 6 lakh for every ODI and Rs 3 lakh for every T20I they play. Same as the men.

While you celebrate this, you may need to ignore the fact that the BCCI hasn’t had the women’s team actually play a Test match in the last one year. In fact, they’ve played just two Tests in the last eight years!

So there’s no way of actually even earning that Rs 15 lakh a Test match fee if you’re not really playing any Test cricket is there?

Since October 1, 2021, the Indian men's team has played 8 Test matches, 18 ODIs and 40 T20Is while the women's team has played no Tests, 18 ODIs and 23 T20Is, including matches from the ODI World Cup and the Commonwealth Games this summer