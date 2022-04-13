Cricket Australia to Launch NFT Collection With Rario & Blocktrust

The new partnership is expected to grow the fanfare of cricket along with supporting former and current players through their achievements which are being featured in NFT moments.

Rario and their joint-venture partner BlockTrust are also going to help the fans in the Australian cricket system understand, collect, and engage with NFTs by creating an Australian cricket metaverse of collectibles and gaming.

Normally, collectibles are considered or seen only as still images, however NFTs can also show the full story of a sporting moment as it will feature officially licensed broadcast vision.

“The shot and reaction when Ellyse Perry registered her Ashes double century, the magic moments of Scott Boland’s MCG spell or, back in time, Steve Waugh’s last ball boundary at the SCG in 2003, can now be captured in full action for digital trading cards and memorabilia that fans can own and trade exclusively," the companies said in a release.

Rario was founded in 2021 by IIT Alumni Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot as the world’s first officially licensed digital collectibles platform for cricket fans to collect and trade cricket NFTs (Non-fungible Tokens).

BlockTrust was established in 2020 by Blockchain expert Michael Alexander and IT entrepreneur Michael Haywood.