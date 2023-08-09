CPL 2023 Schedule: Fixtures, Venues, and Timings of Caribbean Premier League

CPL 2023 Schedule, Matches, Venue, Squads, and Other Details.
(Photo: The Quint)
CPL 2023 Schedule, Fixtures, Squads, Teams, Matches, Points Table, Live Streaming, and Telecast Details: The 11th edition of Caribbean Premier League or CPL is all set to commence from 17 August 2023. The final match of CPL T20 will be played on 25 September at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.
According to the Men's Caribbean Premier League 2023 Schedule, the first match will be played between the Saint Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
A total of six teams will participate in the 34 matches of the CPL 2023 including Saint Lucia Kings, Jamaica Tallawahs, Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and Guyana Amazon Warriors.
The Caribbean Premier League 2023 will start from 17 August.
The CPL 2023 will end on 25 September.
A total of 34 matches will be played in the upcoming Men's Caribbean Premier League 2023.
The CPL 2023 matches will be played across different venues including:
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium
Warner Park
Kensington Oval
Queen's Park
Brian Lara Stadium
Providence Stadium
Here is the full schedule of Men's CPL 2023.
Thursday, 17 August 2023 Match 1: Saint Lucia Kings Vs Jamaica Tallawahs at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (4:30 am local time).
Friday, 18 August 2023 Match 2: Saint Lucia Kings Vs Barbados Royals at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (4:30 am local time).
Saturday, 19 August 2023 Match 3: Trinbago Knight Riders Vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (7:30 pm local time).
Sunday, 20 August 2023 Match 4: Saint Lucia Kings Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (4:30 am local time).
Sunday, 20 August 2023 Match 5: Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Barbados Royals at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (7:30 pm local time).
Monday, 21 August 2023 Match 6: Saint Lucia Kings Vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (4:30 am local time).
Thursday, 24 August 2023 Match 7: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Vs Jamaica Tallawahs at Warner Park (4:30 am local time).
Friday, 25 August 2023 Match 8: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park (4:30 am local time).
Saturday, 26 August 2023 Match 9: Saint Lucia Kings Vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park (7:30 pm local time).
Sunday, 27 August 2023 Match 10: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Vs Barbados Royals at Warner Park (4:30 am local time).
Sunday, 27 August 2023 Match 11: Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park (7:30 pm local time).
Monday, 28 August 2023 Match 12: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park (4:30 am local time).
Thursday, 31 August 2023 Match 13: Barbados Royals Vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Kensington Oval (4:30 am local time).
Friday, 1 September 2023 Match 14: Barbados Royals Vs Jamaica Tallawahs at Kensington Oval (4:30 am local time).
Saturday, 2 September 2023 Match 15: Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Kensington Oval (7:30 pm local time).
Sunday, 3 September 2023 Match 16: Barbados Royals Vs Saint Lucia Kings at Kensington Oval (5:30 am local time).
Sunday, 3 September 2023 Match 17: Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Kensington Oval (7:30 pm local time).
Monday, 4 September 2023 Match 18: Barbados Royals Vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Kensington Oval (5:30 am local time).
Wednesday, 6 September 2023 Match 19: Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Queen's Park Oval (4:30 am local time).
Thursday, 7 September 2023 Match 20: Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Royals at Queen's Park Oval (4:30 am local time).
Saturday, 9 September 2023 Match 21: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Vs Saint Lucia Kings at Brian Lara Stadium (7:30 pm local time).
Sunday, 10 September 2023 Match 22: Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Jamaica Tallawahs at Brian Lara Stadium (5:30 am local time).
Sunday, 10 September 2023 Match 23: Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Brian Lara Stadium (7:30 pm local time).
Monday, 11 September 2023 Match 24: Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings at Brian Lara Stadium (5:30 am local time).
Thursday, 14 September 2023 Match 25: Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Jamaica Tallawahs at Providence Stadium (4:30 am local time).
Friday, 15 September2023 Match 26: Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Saint Lucia Kings at Providence Stadium (4:30 am local time).
Saturday, 16 September 2023 Match 27: Jamaica Tallawahs Vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Providence Stadium (7:30 pm local time).
Sunday, 17 September 2023 Match 28: Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Providence Stadium (4:30 am local time).
Sunday, 17 September 2023 Match 29: Jamaica Tallawahs Vs Saint Lucia Kings at Providence Stadium (7:30 pm local time).
Monday: 18 September 2023 Match 30: Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Barbados Royals at Providence Stadium (4:30 am local time).
Wednesday, 20 September 2023: 3rd place Vs 4th place at Providence Stadium (4:30 am local time).
Thursday, 21 September 2023: 1st place Vs 2nd place at Providence Stadium (4:30 am local time).
Saturday, 23 September 2023: Winner of Eliminator Vs Loser of Qualifier 1 at Providence Stadium (4:30 am local time).
Monday, 25 September 2023: Finalist 1 Vs Finalist 2 at Providence Stadium (4:30 am local time).
