CPL 2023 Schedule: Fixtures, Venues, and Timings of Caribbean Premier League

CPL 2023 Schedule, Fixtures, Squads, Teams, Matches, Points Table, Live Streaming, and Telecast Details: The 11th edition of Caribbean Premier League or CPL is all set to commence from 17 August 2023. The final match of CPL T20 will be played on 25 September at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

According to the Men's Caribbean Premier League 2023 Schedule, the first match will be played between the Saint Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

A total of six teams will participate in the 34 matches of the CPL 2023 including Saint Lucia Kings, Jamaica Tallawahs, Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and Guyana Amazon Warriors.