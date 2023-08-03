Durand Cup 2023: Schedule, Team List, Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Durand Cup 2023 is the season-opening tournament for India’s football calendar. The domestic tournament will be played from August 3 to September 3 in West Bengal and Assam.

This will be the 132nd edition of the Durand Cup thus it proves that it is also one of the oldest football tournaments in Asia that will be live-streamed on various channels and online websites or channels.

Durand Cup was first organized by the Indian Armed Forces in 1888 in Shimla. It’s also the world’s third-oldest football competition. This year, the Durand Cup 2023 will feature 24 teams and the roster also includes teams from the Indian Super League, I-League, and the Armed Forces.

The teams have been divided into six groups of four teams each. Six group winners and the two best second-placed teams will face each other on the knockout stage.