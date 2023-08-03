Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Football Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Durand Cup 2023: Schedule, Team List, Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Durand Cup 2023: Schedule, Team List, Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Check the teams list, schedule, fixtures, and live streaming details for the Durand Cup 2023
Shivangani Singh
Football
Published:

Durand Cup 2023 live streaming details

|

(Image: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Durand Cup 2023 live streaming details</p></div>

Durand Cup 2023 is the season-opening tournament for India’s football calendar. The domestic tournament will be played from August 3 to September 3 in West Bengal and Assam.

This will be the 132nd edition of the Durand Cup thus it proves that it is also one of the oldest football tournaments in Asia that will be live-streamed on various channels and online websites or channels.

Durand Cup was first organized by the Indian Armed Forces in 1888 in Shimla. It’s also the world’s third-oldest football competition. This year, the Durand Cup 2023 will feature 24 teams and the roster also includes teams from the Indian Super League, I-League, and the Armed Forces.

The teams have been divided into six groups of four teams each. Six group winners and the two best second-placed teams will face each other on the knockout stage. 

Also ReadAl Nassr vs Zamalek Live In India: Watch Christiano Ronaldo Match Live Streaming

Durand Cup 2023: Teams

  • Group A: Bangladesh Army, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, Punjab FC

  • Group B: Indian Navy, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC

  • Group C: Bengaluru FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Air Force FT, Kerala Blasters

  • Group D: Downtown Heroes FC, FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong

  • Group E: Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC, Hyderabad FC, Tribhuwan Army

  • Group F: Bodoland FC, Indian Army FC, Odisha FC, Rajasthan United FC

A total of 43 matches will be played across four venues in Assam and West Bengal. The matches will be played in Assam’s Guwahati and Kokrajhar and West Bengal’s Kolkata. 

Durand Cup 2023: Schedule

August 3, Thursday

Mohun Bagan SG vs Bangladesh Army FT - 5:45 PM

August 4, Friday

NorthEast United FC vs Shillong Lajong - 6:00 PM

August 5, Saturday

Bodoland FC vs Rajasthan United FC - 2:30 PM

Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC - 4:45 PM

August 6, Sunday

Delhi FC vs Hyderabad FC - 2:30 PM

East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army FT - 4:45 PM

August 7, Monday

Odisha FC vs Indian Army FT - 3:00 PM

Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC - 6:00 PM

August 8, Tuesday

FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong - 3:00 PM

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 6:00 PM

August 9, Wednesday

Delhi FC vs Tribhuwan Army - 2:30 PM

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Air Force FT - 4:45 PM

August 10, Thursday

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 3:00 PM

Punjab FC vs Bangladesh Army FT - 6:00 PM

August 11, Friday

Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT - 3:00 PM

Odisha FC vs Rajasthan United FC - 6:00 PM

August 12, Saturday

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa - 2:30 PM

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC - 4:45 PM

August 13, Sunday

Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 2:30 PM

Downtown Heroes vs Shillong Lajong - 4:45 PM

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

August 14, Monday

Chennaiyin FC vs Tribhuwan Army - 3:00 PM

Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force FT - 6:00 PM

August 16, Wednesday

FC Goa vs Downtown Heroes - 3:00 PM

East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC - 6:00 PM

August 17, Thursday

Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Navy FT - 3:00 PM

Bodoland FC vs Indian Army FT - 6:00 PM

August 18, Friday

Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 3:00 PM

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters - 6:00 PM

August 19, Saturday

Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy FT - 2:30 PM

Bodoland FC vs Odisha FC - 4:45 PM

August 20, Sunday

NorthEast United FC vs Downtown Heroes - 2:30 PM

Mohammedan SC vs Jamshedpur FC - 4:45 PM

August 21, Monday

Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force FT - 3:00 PM

Rajasthan United FC vs Indian Army FT - 6:00 PM

August 22, Tuesday

Hyderabad FC vs Tribhuwan Army - 3:00 PM

Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 6:00 PM

August 24, Thursday

Quarter-final 1 - 6:00 PM

August 25, Friday

Quarter-final 2 - 6:00 PM

August 26, Saturday

Quarter-final 3 - 6:00 PM

August 27, Sunday

Quarter-final 4 - 6:00 PM

August 29, Tuesday

Semi-final 1 - 4:00 PM

August 31, Thursday

Semi-final 2 - 4:00 PM

September 3, Sunday

Durand Cup 2023 Final - 4:00 PM

Durand Cup 2023: Live Streaming Details

Live streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 will be available on Sony LIV.

The Durand Cup 2023 will be live telecasted on the Sony TEN 2 TV and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Also ReadIndia vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND vs WI Live

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT