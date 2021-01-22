‘Bruised And Battered’, Cheteshwar Pujara Stood Tall - Again

Pujara scored his slowest Test fifty -- coming off 196 balls, something which can again be criticised by many. However, it was not just the runs he scored that were of importance; it was the time he spent at the crease in tiring out the Aussie bowlers and that made the hosts' attack, barring Pat Cummins, lose steam.

Pujara was like an insurance policy that made sure the young batsmen, like Gill and Pant, scored briskly. During his innings, the 33-year-old, was in a way, telling these young Indian batsmen what Test cricket is all about -- putting price to your wicket, taking blows on your body, but not giving up. With his gutsy show Pujara told the Pants and the Gills that they might have been gifted with the ability to play shots aggressively and at will, they would, at times, require to stay at the crease and make sure that the team not only survived but thrived, like it did in Brisbane.

"Without Cheteshwar Pujara, India would have lost 0-3 against Australia in the Test series. FACT! Don't ever tell me batting balls for hours in Test match cricket isn't of priority. The amount of rubbish I listen to and have listened to for how many years from reputable cricket people is just mind blowing," said former England cricketer Nick Compton while emphasising the importance of Pujara in the Indian Test team.

While Australia might have been 'Pantsed', they still would be wondering how they would save themselves from getting 'Pujarised' when they face India next in a Test series.