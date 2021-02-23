Bouncers, Saliva Ban & Women’s Cricket: Key Points of MCC Meeting

DRS

The MCC spoke about the controversial umpires’ call for LBW decisions made through the Decision Review System (DRS) and the views would be forwarded to the ICC.

In terms of catches outside the 30-yard circle, more so near the boundary, the TV umpire would be the judge and the on-field umpire would give an ‘unsighted’ signal rather than the ‘soft-signal’.

The committee also hoped that the ICC would help provide uniform technology for the DRS, rather than depending on the host broadcaster.

"The committee debated the use of 'Umpire's Call' for LBW decisions made via the Decision Review System, which some members felt was confusing to the watching public, particularly when the same ball could either be Out or Not out depending on the on-field umpire's original decision.

"They felt it would be simpler if the original decision was disregarded on review, and that there was a simple Out or Not out, with no umpire's call.

"The 'hitting zone' of the stumps would still be retained, which had to be hit by at least 50% of the ball for an Out decision.

"If such a protocol was introduced, they felt it should also include a reduction to one unsuccessful review per team, or for the relevant review to be lost irrespective of its outcome."