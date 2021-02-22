Not My 1st Big Payday But Special Because of Dhoni & CSK: Gowtham

Gowtham on Picking Ravichandran Ashwin's Brain

Gowtham is looking forward to the upcoming IPL season but he is focused more on the job on his hand right now. He is currently in the bio-bubble with the Indian Team as a net-bowler for the ongoing Test series against England and he is looking to learn as much as possible from India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Right now my focus is completely on picking his brain and learning as much as I can from him while I am the net bowler for India. He is the best spinner in the country, or rather I should say the best spinner in the world right now," said the Karnataka all-rounder.

"I keep talking to him about how he gets so much consistency and control in the match while bowling. Even when I am confused about the things I am doing, I go up to him and ask for his advice. I ask him about the things which can help me improve. The best thing is he is always there to help me in whatever way possible. He never says no."

Apart from Gowtham, CSK picked up Cheteshwar Pujara at his base price of ₹50 Lakhs in the IPL Auction as well. He is there in the bubble too, preparing for the third Test against England in Ahmedabad. Gowtham said that even though they have had a very brief chat about the IPL Auction, they made sure that they congratulated each other.