Boria Majumdar Found Guilty of Intimidating Wriddhiman Saha, Two Year Ban Likely

According to an Indian Express report, the BCCI has found Boria Majumdar guilty of intimidating Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha over an interview. The board is likely to impose a two-year ban on the talk show host over the same.

The ban means that the state units of the Indian cricket board will not allow him inside stadiums. An official told the newspaper, "we will be informing all state units of the Indian cricket board to not allow him inside stadiums. He won't be given media accreditation for home matches and we will also be writing to ICC to blacklist him. Players will be asked not to engage with him."