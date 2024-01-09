Internal Rift Sees Two Different Bihar Teams Turning Up for Ranji Trophy Match

In an unusual turn of events, two Bihar teams showed up at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, to compete in the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai. As per The Indian Express’ report , a team named by the board’s president Rakesh Tiwary, arrived at the venue just moments before the other team, chosen by secretary, Amit Kumar, did.

There were heated discussions and a small altercation amongst officials of the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA). As a result, Bihar's first game in the Ranji Trophy's elite division – following its split from Jharkhand started off late – at approximately 11 am after the local police's intervention in the matter.

The team picked by the BCA president Rakesh Tiwary played the game. “We have picked the team on merit. The other is being picked by the secretary who is suspended, so it can’t be the real team,” Tiwary told The Indian Express.