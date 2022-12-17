Big Bash League 2022-23: Adelaide Strikers Bowl Out Sydney Thunder for Only 15

The Sydney Thunder were chasing a target of 140 in 20 overs after restricting Adelaide Strikes to what looked like a modest total thanks to some good work by their bowlers. Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed 3-20 while Gurinder Sandhu (2-28), Daniel Sams (2/23) and Brendan Doggett (2-24) bagged two wickets apiece.

However, the match took a dramatic turn in the second innings as Sydney Thunder were bowled out for 15 runs in 5,5 overs with none of their batter reaching double digits while four ended with zeros against their names.

Henry Thornton claimed 5-3 in 2.5 overs while Wes Agar ended with 4-6 in 2 overs as Sydney Thunder, which had internationals like Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw in their ranks, were blown apart.