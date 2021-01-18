BCCI Undecided on Ranji Trophy, Women’s Domestic Season Gets Nod

“It will be either Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare Trophy and it will be decided by the end of next week,” the official said.

With the IPL likely to be played in the in March-April window, the BCCI is finding it difficult to slot in the first-class tournament.

Women’s cricket too was discussed at length and in a development which will be music to the ears of top cricketers, the domestic season will probably start from March with senior cricket.

The BCCI has also approached Sri Lanka and South Africa to resume international cricket for the national women’s team which has been starved of action since the T20 World Cup final in March. It will be a home series and likely to be played in February.

“It is likely to be a full fledged domestic season for women and there will be finally some cricket for our international stars with Sri Lanka and South Africa coming to India,” the official added.

The BCCI will also continue to push for tax exemption by the government for the men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled in October-November.

(With PTI Inputs)