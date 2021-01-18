4th Test: Siraj Picks His 3rd Wicket, Steve Smith Out on 55

Australia need a victory in Brisbane to win the Border-Gavaskar series while even a draw will see India retain the trophy as they’re the defending champions. The onus thus is on Australia on the fourth day at the Gabba.
At the start of the day’s second session, Australia were 149/4 with Smith and Green at the crease after India picked four big wickets in the first session, before Lunch. Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Siraj sent back Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade.
Steve Smith and Cameron Green though added 73 runs to the team’s tally as the lead crossed the 200-run mark. Smith completed his half century, off just 67 balls but then became Siraj’s third wicket of the day - out on 55.
Warner and Harris started on the overnight score of 21/0 and had a successful first hour of play, adding fifty runs for the first wicket before India made their first breakthrough. A short ball from Shardul Thakur and Harris gloves the ball that’s caught-behind by Rishabh Pant. The opener out on 38.
Washington Sundar bowled the very next over and David Warner was trapped lbw while on 48. He used up a DRS appeal but the decision wasn't changed.
Australia went from 84/0 to 91/2 in a matter of two overs.
As in the first innings, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith then once again steading the Aussie innings adding a quick 32 runs to the tally.
But Siraj won the battle this time, getting the big wicket of the cenution from the first innings. Marnus caught at second slip by Rohit Sharma on 25.
New man in was Matthew Wade but he faced all of three balls before being sent back to the dressing room. It was the same over by Siraj with Wade getting caught-behind by Pant. Out on a duck.
Australia had Cameron Green walk out to bat with the score at 123/4.
While another good news for Indians in that Navdeep Saini is back with the ball. He rolled his arm in the 36th over of the Aussie innings after bowling 7.5 overs during the first innings after going off the field due to a groin injury.
Published: 18 Jan 2021,06:48 AM IST