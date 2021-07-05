BCCI Should Not Think of Sending Opener to England Now: Kapil

While the Indian cricket team in England is fretting over the fitness of Gill who is doubtful for the first Test that begins in Nottingham on August 4 and speculation is building on whether India will send a back-up, the Indian cricket board is yet to come out with an official statement on the status of the batsman's injury.



As of now, the only information available is that Gill has a leg injury. There is no information on what the injury is and in which leg.



"I do not agree with the move of adding a new opener to the team. The team has already chosen the openers. Those who are with the squad should be given a chance to play. If you send a new player then the message does not go well," Kapil told abplive.com on Sunday.



"I don't think Prithvi Shaw needs to be sent. The decisions taken by the selectors should be respected. Even before, the advice of Virat and Shastri must have been taken while selecting the team. You have two good openers in KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.