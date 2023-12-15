BCCI to Retire MS Dhoni's Iconic Number 7 Jersey: Reports

MS Dhoni's iconic number 7 jersey has been retired.
Three years after he bid adieu to international cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly decided to retire former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s iconic number 7 jersey in order to honor his contributions to the team.
In similar fashion, earlier in 2017, Sachin Tendulkar’s number 10 jersey was taken off the shelves to pay tribute to the legendary cricketer.
Additionally, sources also reveal that the BCCI official also confirmed that a total of 60 numbers have presently been allotted to the Indian team's players.
"At present, 60-odd numbers are designated to the regulars in the Indian team and those in contention. So even if a player is out of the team for about a year or so, we don't give away his number to a new player. That means a recent debutant has just 30-odd numbers to choose from," said a BCCI official.
