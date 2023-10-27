MS Dhoni Reveals He Decided To Retire After Losing 2019 World Cup Semi-Final

"So every time I went to the trainer I gave it back to him. He said 'No you keep it. And in my mind, I am like 'how do I tell him I won't be needing or using it anymore'. I didn't want to announce it at that point in time."

Dhoni further said: "You are high on emotions. The only thing you've done in the last 12-15 years is play cricket. And then there is no more chance of you representing the country. There are so many people but only few get that opportunity. And sportspersons, they have that. Irrespective of which sport you play, you are representing your country. Be it the Commonwealth Games, Olympics. So, once I quit cricket, there was no way I would be representing my country. I could no longer bring any glory. All those things are going on in mind."