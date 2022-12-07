India vs B'desh, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Sent For X-Ray After Injuring Left Thumb

The ball went to Rohit, who could not hold on to it as the ball dipped on him, despite trying to get both hands to it. The ball hit his thumb, and he went off the field immediately for treatment, with Rajat Patidar coming in as a substitute fielder.

In his absence, vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has taken over the captaincy duties. Haque was dismissed on the very next ball, trapped plumb lbw by Siraj with the one that came back in sharply.

Later on, TV commentators said on air that Rohit had been sent to hospital for an x-ray, which was also confirmed by the BCCI in an official update posted on their Twitter account.

"India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans."

Earlier, the BCCI said fast bowler Kuldeep Sen, who was handed an international debut in the first ODI on Sunday, missed out on Wednesday's match due to back stiffness and was replaced by Umran Malik in the playing eleven.

"Kuldeep Sen complained of back stiffness following the first ODI on Sunday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and has advised him rest. He was not available for selection for the 2nd ODI," said the BCCI in a tweet.