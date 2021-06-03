Ball-Tampering Report Should be Made Public: Ex-Aussie Coach  

"I have said everything about it I have seen. I had no idea there was any sandpaper involved. As far as we knew, we were using normal tactics to get the ball reverse swinging. So, if other people have got other things that they saw or did, they can come out and say it at a later stage but I've said everything that I've seen." Saker cleared his stance over the ball-tampering row.

"We have all gone in and done our bit so I cannot see it going any further, but the questions will keep coming. There is no doubt about that, but that's just a part of life, you got to deal with that but it's never going to go away, that's for sure."