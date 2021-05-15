Bowlers Were Aware of Ball-Tampering Tactics: Cameron Bancroft

"Yeah, look, all I wanted to do was to be responsible and accountable for my own actions and part. Yeah, obviously what I did benefits bowlers and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory. I guess one thing I learnt through the journey and being responsible is that's where the buck stops [with Bancroft himself]. Had I had better awareness I would have made a much better decision," said the 28-year-old batsman while speaking to 'The Guardian' in England where he is due to play county cricket for Durham.

"Uh … yeah, look, I think, yeah, I think it's pretty probably self-explanatory," he added on being asked about the involvement of bowling attack that comprised Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

The right-handed batsman has played 10 matches and scored 446 runs at an average of 26.23 in his Test career.

Following the Cape Town Test in which he tampered with the ball, Bancroft was banned for nine months from international and domestic cricket.