Babar Azam Extends Support to Out-Of-Form Virat Kohli

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has come out in support of the embattled Virat Kohli, whose lean patch with the bat has extended for more than two years, saying this phase too shall pass and he will come out stronger.



Recently, legendary cricketers such as Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar have been critical of Kohli's performance, with the former saying he should be dropped from the side and the latter indicating that some senior players are getting preferential treatment by being allowed to pick and choose which series they want to play.