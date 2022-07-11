Rohit Sharma Backs Virat Kohli Despite Comments on the Latter’s Poor Form

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (right) has offered his support to out-of-form batter Virat Kohli.
Team Indian skipper Rohit Sharma backed Virat Kohli following the latter’s poor show with the bat in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against England on Sunday.
While India lost the third T20I to England on Sunday night, Rohit Sharma's team still won the series 2-1 with wins at Southampton and Edgbaston.
However, the one main area of concern for the Indian team will be former skipper Virat Kohli’s lean patch with the bat. On Sunday, Virat departed for 11 runs after smashing David Willey for a four and a six. He then tried to whack the England bowler for another four but was caught at cover by Jason Roy.
Kohli managed just 12 runs from his two matches in the series, giving a fair glimpse of his struggling form.
Indian skipper Rohit though offered his support to Kohli during the press conference following his side’s loss on Sunday. Rohit opined the team management followed a thought process when it came to offering chances to new players, and opinions from outside did not matter much.
When asked if the form of a great player such as Kohli was a cause of concern for the team and whether it put him in a difficult spot as a captain, Rohit was quick to disagree.
“It does not put us in a difficult spot, and I don’t know who these experts are and why they are being referred to as experts. They witness the game from the outside. They do not know what happens on the insides. We have our own thought processes. We make teams. There are a lot of discussions and thinking behind it. We also back the boys and offer them chances but people on the outside do not know it,” replied Rohit.
Regarding comments on the topic of form, Rohit said, “Every player goes through ups and downs in their career, but a player’s quality always remains intact. We should always remember these things, especially when such comments happen from the outside. We see a player’s quality and back them. This has happened with me and other players as well in the past. This is nothing new.”
“For someone who has been playing so well and consistently over the past couple of years, one or two series or say a year should not be a criterion to judge his abilities. It takes time to come back sometimes and people on the insides who run the team are aware of it,” Rohit explained.
Earlier, former Indian captain Kapil Dev during a conversation with APB News had shared his thoughts on Kohli’s form, suggesting that if Team India could drop spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from the Test side so could they with Virat in the T20 setup.
