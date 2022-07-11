Rohit Sharma Backs Virat Kohli Despite Comments on the Latter’s Poor Form

When asked if the form of a great player such as Kohli was a cause of concern for the team and whether it put him in a difficult spot as a captain, Rohit was quick to disagree.

“It does not put us in a difficult spot, and I don’t know who these experts are and why they are being referred to as experts. They witness the game from the outside. They do not know what happens on the insides. We have our own thought processes. We make teams. There are a lot of discussions and thinking behind it. We also back the boys and offer them chances but people on the outside do not know it,” replied Rohit.