Axar Patel Was the Best as He Made Batsmen Play: Harbhajan Singh

"The most difficult balls were the ones where the batsman has to face with the bat and I believe Axar Patel was the best bowler in this game, because the batsman had to play his every ball and Axar Patel himself didn't know whether the ball will spin or not," he further said.

Patel made his debut in the longest format of the game in the second Test in Chennai and ended up taking seven wickets. He then took 11 wickets in the third Test that was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, his home ground in domestic cricket, in Ahmedabad.