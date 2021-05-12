Australian Cricketers Urge People to Donate for COVID-Relief

Australian cricketers have thrown their support behind UNICEF's India COVID Crisis appeal as the country fights an uphill battle with the deadliest wave of the coronavirus pandemic. In a powerful video message posted by Cricket Australia, several cricketers acknowledged the situation India is facing and urged the general public to help ramp up the relief measures by donating as per their capacity.
The minute-long clip features Australian cricketers from the past and present, including Pat Cummins, Brett Lee, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Alex Blackwell, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Meg Lanning, Mike Hussey, Allan Border, Steve Smith, Rachel Haynes, and Marnus Labuschagne. The star players talk about the gravity of the situation and persuade others to do their bit, emphasising the motto that ‘not everyone can do everything, but everyone can do something’.
Cricket Australia had earlier pitched in to assist in India’s COVID-19 crisis by raising funds in tandem with UNICEF Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association. CA pledged an initial grant of 50,000 dollars to UNICEF's India COVID Crisis appeal, which is aimed at procuring and installing oxygen generation plants in hospitals to treat critical patients besides supplying testing kits in worst-affected regions and encouraging the COVID-19 vaccine distribution chain.
