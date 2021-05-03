Cricket Australia Chips in to Help Fight India’s COVID-19 Crisis

Cricket Australia have pitched in to assist in India’s COVID-19 Crisis by raising funds in tandem with UNICEF Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association.
CA has pledged to donate an initial grant of 50,000 dollars and has urged the Australian community to give generously to mitigate India’s suffering.
The board issued a statement on social media, which stated that Australians and Indians share a special bond and, for many, our mutual love of cricket is central to that friendship. It has been distressing for CA to learn of the agony of so many of our Indian sisters and brothers and our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the fatal pandemic.
UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal is procuring and installing Oxygen generation plants in hospitals to treat critical patients besides supplying testing kits in worst-affected regions and encouraging the COVID-19 vaccine distribution chain.
Several cricket organizations, big and small, have previously lent a helping hand to the cause. Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and even the relatively unknown Estonian Cricket Association have contributed to bail India out as the healthcare resources deplete thick and fast in the country.
