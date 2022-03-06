Pak Captain Bismah Maroof & Her Daughter Win Hearts at Women's WC Opener v India

Pakistan may have started their Women's ODI World Cup campaign with a defeat on Sunday but their skipper Bismah Maroof is winning hearts on social media after the ICC posted a picture of her carrying her newborn daughter Fatima in her arms as she entered the stadium before the match in Mount Maunganui.

Bismah is making her comeback to international cricket at this World Cup after going on maternity leave last April. Before that, she had played an international game in 2019, at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) assisted her return to international cricket by proving the new mother with a 'support person' 'as part of the Pakistan Cricket Board's parental policy, to help her look after the newborn, while keeping her focus on cricket'.