Australia, New Zealand, India - Comparing the Salaries of Women Cricketers

New Zealand First to Implement Pay Equity Policy

India though isn't the first board to announce pay equity in match fee, back in July, New Zealand cricket board became the first to implement pay equity policy for all its contracted players.

The board announced that its women cricketers will receive the same match fee as their male counterparts, across all formats and competitions, not just in the international circuit but domestic as well.

The new agreement will now allow the White Ferns to earn Rs 4.94 lakh for a Test, Rs 1.92 lakh for an ODI, and Rs 1.20 lakh for every T20I. Though it is evident their match fees does not match up with BCCI's revised structure, it’s not the same with their annual contracts.

New Zealand’s centrally contracted women cricketers receive Rs 78.76 lakh as the maximum retainer while Rs 68.67 lakh is the minimum paid – higher than what India’s top female player makes annually.