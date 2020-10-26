Ishant Sharma To Be Fit for India’s Tour of Australia: Report

The report said that Ishant is likely to start bowling from 18 November and will be required to play a practice game IANS Ishant Sharma, who was ruled out of the IPL 2020 is recovering from his oblique muscle tear at the NCA. | (Photo: BCCI) Cricket The report said that Ishant is likely to start bowling from 18 November and will be required to play a practice game

Ishant Sharma, who had to pull out of the Indian Premier League due to a left internal oblique muscle tear in his rib cage, is likely to be fit for India's first Test against Australia in December.

The first Test is scheduled to be held in Adelaide from 17 December, although there has been no official word from Cricket Australia yet.

A report in ESPNCricinfo said that the National Cricket Academy (NCA), headed by ex-India captain Rahul Dravid, has in a letter to the BCCI said that Ishant is expected to start bowling from 18 November.

After getting injured in the IPL, Ishant went to the NCA to undergo treatment.

“The NCA, however, has pointed out that Sharma would need to play at least one practice match before he is declared ready to bowl in the Tests,” the report added.

The injury-prone fast bowler, who has played 97 Tests and taken 297 Test wickets, will become only the second Indian pace bowler to play 100 Tests after Kapil Dev. This was Ishant's second injury in 2020. He had hurt his ankle in February this year.