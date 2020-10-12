Delhi Capital’s Ishant Sharma Ruled Out of IPL 2020 Due to Injury

Delhi Capitals’ pacer Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the rest of the IPL, the franchise confirmed in a press released sent late on Monday evening. ‘Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai. ‘Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020,’ read the statement.

Ishant is the second DC bowler who will be returning home midway through the tournament after Amit Mishra too was ruled out last week due to a finger injury. While he is a senior member of the team, DC’s campaign may not take a major hit due to his absense as Ishant had played just the one match this season - against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 29 September where he bowled three overs and conceded 26 runs.