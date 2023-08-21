Asia Cup 2023: Stuck in the Lost and Found Section, Ruturaj Gaikwad Accepts Fate

Ruturaj Gaikwad, India's captain for Asian Games, was not named in the 2023 Asia Cup squad.
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
Ruturaj Gaikwad finds himself in a rather idiosyncratic juncture – the ‘lost and found’ section of the Indian cricket team. There is a place for him on offer, but only selectively.
In the ongoing series against Ireland, the 26-year-old happens to be deputising skipper Jasprit Bumrah, as the Indian vice-captain. A few weeks later, he will be leading the national team at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
A day prior to the squad announcement, when Gaikwad was asked about not being offered a place in the prime squad following his match-winning knock of 58 runs against Ireland, he revealed having ‘mixed feelings.’
“I can accept that there is no space in the main team – there are batters who are doing really well. It is a mixed feeling,” the opening batter said.
Soon, he also mentioned how his focus remains on the series, amid the unceasing talks on his omission-inclusion-omission cycle.
“This series is very important to me. Playing from the first match of the series makes a lot of difference, because I can come in with a lot of preparation and the right mindset,” he said.
Whilst Gaikwad boasts of impressive domestic numbers, it is the stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which eventually helped him enter the national selectors’ grand scheme of things.
Barring earning him recognition, however, the batter elaborated on how the franchise, and its exalted captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, helped him inculcate essential traits.
Ruturaj Gaikwad credited MS Dhoni for inculcating necessary traits in him.
Whilst the focus will remain on the two major upcoming events – the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup – Indian fans would also demand an Asian Games gold medal, especially after no significant silverware in the last decade.
In such a scenario, much of India’s success will hinge on Gaikwad’s captaincy. On being asked about his brand of leadership, the batter said “Leadership differs from person to person. For me, it is about giving maximum confidence to the (other) 10 players who are playing, by stepping into their shoes and understanding what they are thinking.”
Despite scoring his second T20I half-century on Sunday, 20 August, questions were raised on his slow start – a trait which is not a rarity in Gaikwad’s innings. He scored 19 runs off the first 17 deliveries, before accumulating 39 runs off the next 26.
Opening up on his approach, Gaikwad stated that assessing the conditions remain his primary objective. “Being an opener, I have the luxury to eat up some balls. I can face 10-15 balls up front (to get settled), and then cover later on. As an opener, it is always great to assess the wicket and play accordingly – figure out what shots you can play and what shots you cannot,” he said.
