Misbah-ul-Haq Urges India, Pak Governments To Resolve Dispute Before Asia Cup

Former Pakistani cricketer and coach, Misbah-ul-Haq has urged the governments of Pakistan and India to sort out differences ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup, in a bid to not deprive the cricket fanatics of both nations of what is a highly anticipated Indo-Pak clash.

The sixteenth edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to be staged in Pakistan, between 2-17 September. The hosts have been placed in the same group as India, and accordingly, at least one encounter between the two teams is on the cards. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have stated that they will not be travelling to the neighbouring nation, with plans of hosting India’s games in a neutral venue.