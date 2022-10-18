Jay Shah Confirms India Will Not Travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jay Shah Confirms India Will Not Travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023: "I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue," BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed.
IANS
Cricket
Published:

India will not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023, confirmed BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

(Photo: IANS)

The Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan and will insist on a neutral venue for Asia Cup 2023, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah confirmed on Tuesday, 18 October. The decision was taken during the board's annual general meeting (AGM), which took place at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai.

The 2023 edition of the continental championship, Asia Cup, has been allotted to Pakistan as per the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Future Tours Programme.

However, the BCCI after their AGM, arrived at a conclusion that it will not travel to its neighbouring country for the tournament and demanded that the tournament be moved to a neutral venue.

"Neutral venue for the Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue," the secretary, who was re-inducted in his role, further added.

Notably, the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup was also played in a neutral venue after an economic and political crisis engulfed host nation Sri Lanka. The tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates, where the original hosts, Sri Lanka emerged as the champions after beating Pakistan in the final.

