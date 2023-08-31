When will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India will be played on 2 September 2023, Saturday.

At what time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India begin?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India will begin at 3:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India will be telecasted on TV at the Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India live online?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in HD quality.