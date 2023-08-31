ADVERTISEMENT
Check the date, time, squad, and live-streaming details for Pakistan vs. India Asia Cup 2023 match

Pakistan vs. India Live Streaming: Where To Watch Live Telecast of Asia Cup 2023
The India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match is scheduled for Saturday, 2 September 2023. The cricket fans are already interested and excited about the face-off. Fans can watch the match live from the comfort of their own home. The Asia Cup 2023 is jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The tournament will last for 19 days with the final being played on September 17.

Let's have a quick look at the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 live streaming details.

Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023: Squad

Pakistan - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Usama Mir

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Pakistan vs. India Asia Cup 2023: Live Streaming Details

When will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India will be played on 2 September 2023, Saturday.

At what time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India begin?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India will begin at 3:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India will be telecasted on TV at the Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India live online?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in HD quality.

