Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Commence Title Defence by Beating Bangladesh

Sri Lanka opened their 2023 Asia Cup campaign with a convincing five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their Group B match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, 31 August.

On a two-paced pitch, young pacer Matheesha Pathirana took career-best figures of 4-32, while the ever-reliant Maheesh Theekshana picked up 2-19 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 164 in 42.4 overs.