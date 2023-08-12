Asia Cup 2023: Shakib To Lead Bangladesh, No Place for Mahmudullah in the Squad

Bangladesh Cricket Board announced its 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, 12 August. Shakib Al Hasan will be leading the team in both Asia Cup as well as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

However, fellow veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad could not make it to the squad, despite being recently called for the fitness camp. The 37-year-old's last international expedition was in ODI series against England earlier this year, whilst the exclusion indicates he is not in Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) plans for the future.

Speaking on the exclusion, BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin said, “There was long discussion regarding Mahmudullah. Team management has given a future plan. So considering all the factors, we have to exclude Mahmudullah.”