News About My Social Media Earnings Is Not True: Virat Kohli

Former Indian skipper, Virat Kohli has rubbished reports suggesting that he rakes in a staggering sum of Rs 11.45 crore from every post of his on the photo-sharing app, Instagram.

“While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true,” Kohli wrote on Twitter on Saturday, 12 August.

Earlier, there were reports that Kohli is the highest-earning Indian on Instagram.