Asia Cup 2022 India Schedule: Dates, Timings, and Venues

The Asian Cricket Council announced the schedule for the upcoming Asia Cup on Tuesday, 2 August 2022. The Asia Cup will begin on 27 August. It was confirmed that the Asia Cup will be hosted by Sri Lanka in the UAE.

The tournament has been moved out of Sri Lanka due to the ongoing economic crisis. India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 28 August.

The match against Pakistan will be India's first fixture in the Asia Cup 2022. After this match, the Rohit Sharma-led side will face off against a qualifier. After the group stage fixtures, there will be a Super 4 phase, and the best two teams will play in the finals.

The final will be played on 11 September. The UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, and Hong Kong will be playing a Qualifier for the 6th and final spot in Asia Cup 2022.