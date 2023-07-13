Ashwin Becomes 1st Indian Bowler to Dismiss a Father and Son Duo in Tests

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday became the first Indian bowler to claim the wickets of a father and son duo in his glorious Test career when he dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies.

Ashwin, who had made his Test debut in 2011, had dismissed Tagenarine's father Shivnarine Chanderpaul during his maiden Test on the third day of the 1st Test in New Delhi.