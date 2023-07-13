Major League Cricket 2023: Schedule, Live Streaming, and Telecast Details of MLC

Major League Cricket 2023 schedule, live streaming, telecast, and other details.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Indian Premier League style-Twenty20 (T20) format Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament is all set to take place from today, 13 July 2023 in Texas and North Carolina, USA. In India, the MLC will commence from Friday, 14 July 2023.
In the Major League Cricket tournament, a total of six teams will fight it out to grab the title in the inaugural season of the competition. All 19 Major League Cricket matches will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina. The final match of the tournament will be played on 30 July 2023.
Let us check out the Major League Cricket 2023 schedule, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.
The MLC 2023 will start on Thursday, 13 July 2023.
The final match of the MLC 2023 will be played 30 July 2023.
All the matches of the Major League Cricket 2023 will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina.
The MLC matches will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website in India for free.
The live telecast of all MLC matches will be available on the Sports18 TV channel in India.
The full schedule of the Major League Cricket 2023 is as follows. The timing of the matches is according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).
|Day
|Date
|Match
|Timing (IST)
|Venue
|Friday
|14-Jul-23
|Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders
|6:00 AM
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|Saturday
|15-Jul-23
|MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns
|2:00 AM
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|Saturday
|15-Jul-23
|Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom
|6:00 AM
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|Sunday
|16-Jul-23
|San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas
|6:00 AM
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|Monday
|17-Jul-23
|Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom
|2:00 AM
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|Monday
|17-Jul-23
|LA Knight Riders vs MI New York
|6:00 AM
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|Tuesday
|18-Jul-23
|Texas Super Kings vs MI New York
|6:00 AM
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|Wednesday
|19-Jul-23
|LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns
|6:00 AM
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|Friday
|21-Jul-23
|Washington Freedom vs LA Knight Riders
|3:00 AM
|Church Street Park
|Saturday
|22-Jul-23
|Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings
|3:00 AM
|Church Street Park
|Sunday
|23-Jul-23
|Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns
|3:00 AM
|Church Street Park
|Sunday
|23-Jul-23
|LA Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas
|11:00 PM
|Church Street Park
|Monday
|24-Jul-23
|MI New York vs Washington Freedom
|3:00 AM
|Church Street Park
|Tuesday
|25-Jul-23
|San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings
|3:00 AM
|Church Street Park
|Wednesday
|26-Jul-23
|MI New York vs Seattle Orcas
|3:00 AM
|Church Street Park
|Friday
|28-Jul-23
|Play-off: Qualifier
|2:00 AM
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|Friday
|28-Jul-23
|Play-off: Eliminator
|6:00 AM
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|Saturday
|29-Jul-23
|Play-off: Challenger
|6:00 AM
|Grand Prairie Stadium
|Monday
|31-Jul-23
|MLC final
|6:00 AM
|Grand Prairie Stadium
Here is the list of teams and squads of the Major League Cricket 2023.
1. Los Angeles Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (C), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Ali Sheikh, Gajanand Singh, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Bhaskar Yadram, Adam Zampa, Saif Badar, Unmukt Chand, Corne Dry, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Spencer Johnson, Ali Khan, Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra.
2. Texas Super Kings: Faf Du Plessis (C), Milind Kumar, Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Mohammad Mohsin, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Santner, Calvin Savage, Sami Aslam, Dwayne Bravo, Cody Chetty, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron.
3. MI New York: Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, Jessy Singh, Steven Taylor, David Wiese, Ehsan Adil, Hammad Azam, Jason Behrendorff, Trent Boult, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Saideep Ganesh, Shayan Jahangir, Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Sarbjeet Ladda, Monank Patel.
4. San Francisco Unicorns: Aaron Finch (C), Mackenzie Harvey, Shadab Khan, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Carmi Le Roux, Lungi Ngidi, Smit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Qais Ahmad, Finn Allen, Corey Anderson, Amila Aponso, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Brody Couch, Tajinder Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David White.
5. Seattle Orcas: Wayne Parnell (C), Nisarg Patel, Angelo Perera, Shubham Ranjane, Dasun Shanaka, Phani Simhadri, Harmeet Singh, Matthew Tromp, Andrew Tye, Nauman Anwar, Quinton De Kock, Cameron Gannon, Shehan Jayasuriya, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen.
6. Washington Freedom: Moises Henriques (C), Marco Jansen, Adam Milne, Saurabh Netravalkar, Anrich Nortje, Josh Philippe, Glenn Phillips, Dane Piedt, Obus Pienaar, Usman Rafiq, Mukhtar Ahmed, Saad Ali, Akhilesh Bodugum, Justin Dill, Ben Dwarshuis, Andries Gous, Sujith Gowda.
