Ashes: Travis Head's Rollicking Ton Puts Australia On Top On Second Day

Starting from 193/3 at tea, England found instant joy as Warner fell six short of his 25th Test century, dismissed in the second over of the session for 94.

Warner was deceived by a slower delivery from Ollie Robinson, which he chipped straight to Ben Stokes at cover. On the very next delivery, Cameron Green shouldered arms to an incoming delivery from Robinson and was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

Amidst all this, Head stood tall to take Australia out of troubled waters despite being hit hard on the arm by Mark Wood's pace. Though England took out Alex Carey and captain Pat Cummins, Head continued to remain solid, reaching his half-century at run-a-ball pace.

The left-hander then proceeded to attack Jack Leach for three boundaries followed that by taking back-to-back fours off Stokes.