Virat Kohli, Pat Cummins' Tweets Become Most Liked & Retweeted

Virat Kohli's tweets received plenty of reactions and as did Pat Cummins' post during the second wave of COVID-19 and were among the top ones in the sports category
Photo: Twitter
Every time Virat Kohli posts something on social media, the chances of it getting a lot of traction and reactions are always high. Staying true to that, one of his tweets from earlier in 2021 became the most liked on the social media platform for the year.
Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child in January this year. His tweet announcing the arrival of their baby girl, Vamika, became the most Liked Tweet of 2021 with over 539.1K likes.
Interestingly, Virat Kohli’s Tweet announcing Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy last year, became the ‘Most Liked Tweet of 2020’.
Most Retweeted Tweet of 2021:
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins' post about his donation to Covid-19 relief in India was the most Retweeted Tweet of the year.
As the second Covid wave hit India, people from across the world came forward to support the country. Among them was Aussie bowler Pat Cummins who made a donation towards Covid relief in India, and took to Twitter to encourage others to do the same.
"The generosity of the Tweet received gratitude from people all over the country, making this the most Retweeted Tweet in India in 2021. This Tweet was also the most Quote Tweeted this year," Twitter said in a statement.
It was also around the same that the IPL had to be halted after Covid-19 had hit the tournament, affecting a few players and non-playing staff. The tournament was later completed in UAE just before the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Most Liked and Retweeted in 2021:
Another tweet from Kohli that ranked among the most interacted ones was when he posted a message about MS Dhoni.
The former India captain had put on a vintage performance in the play-off game against Delhi Capitals, scoring 18 runs of 6 deliveries to lead Chennai Super Kings to the final. It became the most liked and retweeted tweet in the Sports category with more than 91,600 retweets.
Kohli had tweeted,"Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight. @msdhoni":
