Cummins Makes A Dream Start To Test Captaincy Career With A Five-Wicket Haul

He has now become the first Australian captain to take a five-wicket haul in an Ashes Test since Richie Benaud in 1962. He also became the first captain to take a five-wicket haul in an Ashes Test since Bob Willis did so in 1982/83.

Cummins became the first captain to take a five-wicket haul as a captain in Australia since India's great leg-spinner Anil Kumble in 2008. The last time a fast-bowling captain took a five-wicket haul in Australia was West Indies great Courtney Walsh in 1997.



Moreover he has led his team off the ground, holding the Kookaburra ball aloft as a huge crowd at The Gabba stood up to give a standing ovation to the 47th Test captain of Australia leading England's demolition job before rain stopped the proceedings.



For now, Cummins has enjoyed a scintillating start to his Test captaincy career.