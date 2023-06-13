India to Tour West Indies From 12 July, Will Play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs & 5 T20Is

The Test Series is followed by the three-game ODI Series, with the first two matches at Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and 29. The third ODI will be played on August 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and will be the first ODI involving West Indies at the venue.



The T20I series will commence at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 3, followed by the second and third T20Is at the Guyana National Stadium on August 6 and 8. The series will end at Lauderhill, Florida, USA with the fourth and fifth T20Is on August 12 and 13 to be hosted by Broward County Cricket Stadium.



"We also look forward to hosting India in the white-ball fixtures and welcoming fans to attend the matches across the region, as well as in the United States. It will be 18 days of entertainment for cricket lovers to enjoy and savour," concluded Grave.