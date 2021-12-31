An Away Venue – Team India's New Favourite Hunting Ground

A victory is a victory and must be celebrated, but what makes it sweeter is when a team goes to a foreign land, battles it out in unfamiliar territory, and manages to come out on top.

On Thursday, 30 December, India did precisely that and added another feather to their cap when they beat South Africa by 113 runs to win their first-ever match in Centurion and their fourth match overall (out of 21) in the country.

Over the years, this Indian team, more often than not, have managed to produce many such results, making fans forget the days when foreign tours meant utter humiliation for the team and the country, when expectations were low and people would be content with a brilliant one-off performance. A victory would often come as a shock or a sweet surprise, with many having to pinch themselves to make sure that it wasn't a dream after all.