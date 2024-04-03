All-Rounder Ben Stokes Opts Out of England's ICC T20 World Cup Defence

Ben Stokes has opted out of the 2024 T20 World Cup.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has opted out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will take place in the West Indies and USA, saying "he does not wish to be considered for selection" in his side's title defence in June.
Stokes primary focus is to get fully fit to bowl not only for the summer of Test cricket, which includes two three-match Test series’ against West Indies and Sri Lanka, respectively, but for all cricket in the future.
"I wish Jos (Buttler), Motty (Matthew Mott) and all the team the best of luck in defending our title," he added.
Stokes played a crucial role in the 2022 final, scoring the winning run and achieving his maiden T20I half-century as England defeated Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). However, since then, he has only participated in two T20 matches in Indian Premier League (IPL).
Earlier, after retiring from ODI cricket in the summer of 2022, Stokes reversed his decision to play in the 50-over World Cup late last year.
England’s title defence starts on June 4 against Scotland at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. They will then play group matches against Australia, Oman, and Namibia in Barbados and Antigua before qualification for the Super 8s and knockout stages.
