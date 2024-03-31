Babar Azam Returns as Pakistan’s ODI & T20I Captain Ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Golden Opportunity To Be Heroes’ – Pakistan Captain Babar Azam
(Photo: PTI)
Babar Azam made a return to the captaincy of the men’s team on Sunday after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the star batter would lead the men in green in ODIs and T20Is.
In a post on social media platform X, the PCB wrote, “Babar Azam appointed as white-ball captain. Following unanimous recommendation from the PCB’s selection committee, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as white-ball (ODI and T20I) captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team.”
Last year, Babar stepped down as the skipper of the Pakistan team after the team failed to advance to the semi-final of the ODI World Cup on Indian soil.
