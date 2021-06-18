NZ Have Advantage But We Are Mentally Prepared: Rahane

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday admitted New Zealand would go into the World Test Championship (WTC) final with the advantage of having played two Tests in England, but said his teammates are prepared to face the challenge of playing a one-off Test without a competitive game.

"They are a quality team. We are not going to take them lightly. Yes they played two Test matches against England before the final, so they have this advantage. But as I said this final is all about whoever is going to give their best for the next five days -- in each and every session," said Rahane. He pointed out that the Kiwis have all the bases covered.