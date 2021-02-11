After Kohli, Pujara Became the Big Scalp for Australia: Cummins

The gripping battle between Pujara and Cummins was among the sights of the tour. The Australian got the better of Pujara five times in eight innings while Pujara made 271 runs while facing 928 balls.

“After the first two games, I thought he (Pujara) might have had to adapt to try to take the game on a little bit more and put pressure back on the bowlers,” said Cummins who took 21 wickets from the four matches.

“But if anything, he went the other way. He went, ‘No, I know my game so well, I’m going to just bat and bat and scoring will take care of itself’ – whether it’s down the other end or later in his innings…a lot of the time he was there just to face out the tough spells, bat and bat and bat…”

Cummins said Pujara is a very difficult customer to bowl at as he is never intimidated by anything.