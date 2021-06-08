After Robinson, Another England Player in Racism Row

On Monday, England coach Chris Silverwood said that the England team was looking to get better in their fight against discrimination.

"The big thing for us all is education. We are all striving to be better, none of us are perfect, and we all need to make sure we are learning all the time," said Silverwood.

"We can make sure the world is a better place. Most importantly, we can work hard to ensure that this great game is inclusive for everybody and there is no form of discrimination whatsoever."