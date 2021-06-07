ECB Suspends Pacer Ollie Robinson Over Old Racist, Sexist Tweets

The 27-year-old Robinson, who plays for Sussex, took seven wickets against New Zealand at Lord's in the first Test that ended in a draw on Sunday. Robinson also scored 42.

England skipper Joe Root said after the match, "From a performance point of view, on the field, he has had an exceptional debut. With regards to the stuff that has happened off the field, it is not acceptable within our game -- we all know that.

Root added, "He has dealt with a huge array of emotions over this last week and he has got to learn some hard lessons."

Robinson had last week apologised for his tweets between 2012 and 2014 that led to controversy.