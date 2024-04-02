Active Conversation Between Cricket Aus, BCCI, ECB to Revive CLT20: Nick Cummins

After a decade-long hiatus, discussions are underway among the cricket boards of Australia, England, and India to resurrect the Champions League T20 (CLT20) tournament, revealed Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins. Cummins emphasised the need to find a suitable window in the packed cricket calendar, acknowledging the challenge posed by existing ICC tournaments.

Speaking at the Cricket Club of India, in a press conference announcing the launch of Melbourne Cricket Academy in partnership with Cricket Victoria on Tuesday in Mumbai, Cummins highlighted the maturation of the T20 landscape since the last edition of the CLT20 in 2014, suggesting that the time is ripe for its revival.

He hinted that the initial focus might be on women's cricket, potentially involving players from prominent T20 leagues such as the Women's Premier League, the Hundred, and the WBBL.